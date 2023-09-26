Three Pietermaritzburg women aim to ensure menstruating girls do not miss school

By Zama Myeza

Three Pietermaritzburg women recently started an organisation to ensure that girls do not miss a day of school because of menstruation.

Ayanda Mhlongo, Xoliswa Mbandlwa and Kwanele Radebe started the Siyasiza organisation, a non-profit body aimed at addressing the lack of access to sanitary pads.

This situation often prevents girls from attending school and participating in sports.

“We started this organisation because we know that there are many young girls who would benefit from this initiative,” said Radebe.

These women want to ensure that every girl can get sanitary pads regardless of their financial situation.

They decided to start the project because they feel strongly that pupils should not be stopped from going to school because of issues beyond their control. They believe that no pupil should miss school just because of something natural like menstruation.

“I grew up living with my father. My mother lived very far from me. So, it was very hard for me to just walk up to my father and ask him for sanitary pads. I would opt to use a towel or sometimes toilet paper.

“If I had that option of getting sanitary pads at school, I would have not had to go through what I went through,” said Mbandlwa.

The women are hoping to collect enough sanitary pads to be able to donate to schools on a monthly basis.

According to Health-E-News, of the 22 million South African women and young girls who menstruate, 7,7 million (35%) don’t have the financial means to purchase sanitary products.

Over four million women in schools, varsities and sport clinics miss education and training for an average of five days per month because of the lack of access to sanitary products.

Sinikiwe Biyela, the director of LifeLine and Rape Crisis, confirmed that some girls do not go to school when they menstruate because they do not have access to sanitary pads.