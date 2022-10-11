Three pupils from Sibusisiwe Comp Tech High School win coveted award

Londiwe Xulu

Three pupils from Sibusisiwe Comp Tech-High School in Umbumbulu, outside Pietermaritzburg, have won the Step Up 2 A Green Start Up National Youth Entrepreneurship award.

Their winning business concept involved producing eco-friendly coal sourced from Marula nuts as they recognised the problem of coal as an energy source and decided to create an alternative that is environmentally friendly.

Zanele Khwela from the winning team said she thought the judges liked their idea because of its potential to replace the coal industry, and because it would help the community in many ways.

“I still can’t believe we have won, I need someone to wake me up from this dream,” said fellow team member Tiffany Ogbonnaya.

I still need to tell my mom — she’s the one who told me this team was going to win. Now we have to be practical and do more research to make this idea a reality.

The Grade 11 trio took top spot with prizes that include bursaries, tablets, R20 000 in seed funding and a trip to Silicon Valley.

The Step Up 2 A Green Start Up National Youth Green Entrepreneurship Programme is run by youth development agency Primestars. Over the past eight years, it has shown nearly 100 000 youngsters how they hold the power to be a positive force for both the planet and job-hungry South Africans, by harnessing environmental challenges as new business opportunities.

Primestars MD Martin Sweet said to create entrepreneurs and reduce the high unemployment rate, the youth will need to learn skills and develop competencies that will enable them to create businesses and become gainful employers in a circular, restorative, inclusive and clean economy.