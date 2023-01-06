Three robbers caught in the act, nabbed in Durban

Three suspects have been arrested, while the fourth got away, after they were caught red-handed, robbing a business along Dr Prixley kaSeme Street in the Durban CBD last night.
The heedless suspects were raided and arrested by the Tactical Response Team (TRT) members.
KwaZulu-Natal police said four armed men are reported to have stormed into a shop and allegedly demanded money, cigarettes and cellphones.
One suspect reportedly left the shop with the robbed items while the other three remained behind and continued ransacking the shop.
“At that point, the TRT members, who were patrolling the area, noticed what was happening and acted swiftly. The three suspects were duly arrested and three firearms were found in their possession. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The search for the outstanding suspect is underway.
“The arrested suspects, aged 23, 29 and 34 years old, will appear in court soon,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.