Three robbers caught in the act, nabbed in Durban

Khethukuthula Xulu

Three suspects have been arrested, while the fourth got away, after they were caught red-handed, robbing a business along Dr Prixley kaSeme Street in the Durban CBD last night.

The heedless suspects were raided and arrested by the Tactical Response Team (TRT) members.

KwaZulu-Natal police said four armed men are reported to have stormed into a shop and allegedly demanded money, cigarettes and cellphones.

One suspect reportedly left the shop with the robbed items while the other three remained behind and continued ransacking the shop.