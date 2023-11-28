Three security officers attacked, raped at Transport Dept’s Durban offices

By Nompilo Kunene

Three female security officers working at the Department of Transport offices in Merebank in eThekwini were attacked and raped in the early hours of Monday morning.

The department’s spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said according to the reports, heavily armed criminals entered the department’s offices in Merebank at around 2.30 am.

Ncalane said three male security officers, who belonged to the private security company contracted to the department, were held hostage by the assailants.

Sadly, three female officers who were held at gunpoint in another room were sexually assaulted and raped.

“The criminals also stole departmental work tools which are used for road maintenance and other assets.”

He said the women were taken in for medical examination and cases have been opened with the police.

Ncalane said the investigating team has also visited the departments’ offices to initiate the investigation and is giving this case a high priority.

Immediately after hearing about the incident, the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka assigned the Head of Department, Siboniso Mbhele to urgently visit the site and to engage with other staff members, who were still traumatized.

After meeting with the office management and staff, Mbhele said the department will look closely at the issue of improving security at its offices and urged the police to move with speed in arresting the suspects.

“Our staff are in fear after this incident. This will affect the morale and seriously impact on service delivery.

The cruelty by these criminals against female security officers is unacceptable. Crime against women must be condemned by all of us, worse during such a critical campaign of no violence against women and children.

“We appeal to the police to activate a high-level investigating team and soon bring these heartless criminals to book. We are also addressing the security improvement in our premises to protect staff and our equipment. We appeal to members of the community to work with the police in reporting anyone who is selling departmental equipment,” said Mbhele.

Mbhele also said that the department has arranged for psychosocial services to assist the staff members at the centre to be able to continue with their daily duties.

Ncalane added that the department within eThekwini has been the subject of a criminal syndicate, attacking staff members at gunpoint, and stealing brush cutters and other equipment.

In another incident, a stolen departmental grader was recovered in Camperdown.