Three shot in armed robbery at Durban restaurant

By Nompilo Kunene

Three people were shot after an unknown number of armed robbers entered a restaurant on Browns Drift Road in Umgeni Park, Durban North, and opened fire on patrons on Thursday evening.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911’s spokesperson, said when medics arrived on scene just after 7.30 pm, they found that three people had been shot and another three had injured themselves while trying to hide from the gunfire.

Herbst said the three people who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout their bodies were in critical condition.

The other three patients who had injured themselves, had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

He said all the injured people were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to hospital.

“Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” said Herbst.