Three shot dead, two injured as party turns deadly in Imbali

Lethiwe Makhanya

A birthday celebration turned deadly at the Maqeleni area, in Imbali, after three people were shot dead and two were left injured on Saturday night.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 10 pm.

This is the second shooting that has taken place in this home this year.

Nontando Ndlovu (35), Nduduzo Miya (23) and Lusanda Zimu (22) were shot dead and two other people sustained gunshot wounds.

One of the wounded went to hospital on his own, while the other one was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

It is alleged that two unknown men, one of whom was wearing a mask, stormed into the house and ordered all the people in the house to lie down and hand over their cell phones before starting to shoot.

A source told The Witness that there were about 13 people in the house, including two children, when the incident took place. One of the children is believed to be about three years old.

He said everyone had gathered at the house to celebrate Ndlovu’s birthday.

Some people managed to hide and others got away without any injuries. Ndlovu was shot in one of the bedrooms and the other two people were shot while sitting in the lounge.

The source said it is not clear what led to the shooting.

Everyone is asking why people would do something like this. What [could have] made them be this cruel.

Shooting shocks community

Community members have also expressed their shock regarding the incident.

One resident who spoke to The Witness, but asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said: “This is scary and devastating because this is not the first time that this family had to go through a tragic incident like this. We just hope whoever did this is caught and must face the law.”

When The Witness visited the Khumalo homestead on Monday, they were informed by the neighbours that relatives came and cleaned the house on Sunday and they locked it and left.

When they were contacted they declined to comment.

In January, The Witness reported on the owners of the house who were attacked and shot in their homes.

Zodwa Khumalo (57) and her husband Mandla Khumalo’s shooting (58) followed the shooting of their son, Qiniso Khumalo (17), who was shot a few hours before his parents while he was walking with his 18 year-old-friend.

It was alleged that three unknown men then stormed into the house after kicking the kitchen door open and shot the couple.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident. She said the police are investigating three cases of murder and two attempted murders.