Three women attacked and robbed Riverview

By Witness Reporter

Three women were attacked and robbed of their cellphones while walking on a footpath near Estuary Drive in Riverview, northern KZN, on Saturday morning.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, the women were walking to work.

“A passerby contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) at approximately 6:32am requesting assistance for the victims. On arrival, the females informed reaction officers that they were proceeding to their places of employment when they were confronted by two men. One of the suspects produced a panga and demanded valuables,” said Balram.

The women were injured during the attack.

“The women attempted to flee from their attackers but were overpowered. The robbers deprived them of their cellphones and fled in an unknown direction.

One of the women sustained a laceration to her hand after she prevented the panga attack. A second woman suffered blunt fall trauma from a fall while fleeing,” said Balram.

The injured were treated on scene before being transported to hospital.