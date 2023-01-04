Thundershowers, possible hail expected in KZN on Wednesday afternoon

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather office said some of these thunderstorms are expected to become severe over western parts and the central interior of KZN.

These storms are expected to be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning, said Saws.

Residents are warned that these conditions may also lead to localized flooding of settlements and low-lying bridges and that the flooding can cause damage to infrastructure.