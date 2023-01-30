Thundershowers, possible hail expected in parts of KZN

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for scattered showers and thundershowers expected over most parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon into the evening.

The weather office said the conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms over the western parts with possible strong winds, heavy downpours and hail.

Yellow warning for thunderstorms – 30 January 2023 – Western KZN. pic.twitter.com/jdobeCG0w8— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 29, 2023

Residents have also been warned that these heavy downpours may lead to localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges. The conditions may also cause damage to infrastructure and difficult driving conditions