Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected in KZN on Tuesday

By Zama Myeza

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong damaging winds expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The weather office said there is an 80% chance of rain in the northern parts of the province which includes places like Zululand, Manguzi and Newcastle.

There is also a 60% chance of rain in the coastal parts of the province which includes Durban, Amanzimtoti and Scottburgh.

“There have been no reports of snow around the province today [Tuesday]. It is still very cold in some parts of the province so we urge people to keep warm. We are still urging with motorists to be safe and vigilant on the roads as it will be wet and slippery,” said Saws.