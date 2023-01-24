Thunderstorms, possible hail expected in some parts of KZN on Tuesday

Witness Reporter

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heat-induced thunderstorms expected over the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather office said these thunderstorms are expected to become severe over the southern interior and be accompanied by hail and heavy downpours that may lead to flooding, strong damaging winds as well as excessive lightening.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: KwaZulu-Natal: 24/01/2023 13:00 – 23:00 pic.twitter.com/22u2gx132H— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2023

Areas expected to be affected include Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Richmond, Ubuhlebezwe, UMuziwabantu and Umzimkhulu.

The weather office said the heavy downpours may lead to flooding of roads and low-lying bridges. It may also cause damage to infrastructure settlements and vehicles, and injuries to people and livestock due to hail.

In Pietermaritzburg, temperatures were expected to reach a maximum of 40°C on Tuesday. Temperatures in Riverview were expected to reach a maximum of 37°C and 36°C in Ladysmith.