‘Tigerkloof Farm’ seized for allegedly being used as an illegal drug laboratory

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in KwaZulu-Natal has obtained a forfeiture order for a farm described as “Tigerkloof Farm” in the Ingogo area near Newcastle.

The order was granted by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

The farm, which is valued at around R1,2 million and is approximately 132 hectares, was allegedly used as a drug laboratory.

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, National Prosecuting Authority Regional spokesperson in the KZN Division said the order follows a preservation order, which was served earlier this year, in May.

Ramkisson-Kara said the suspicious activity on the farm came to light after the DPCI followed up on information from an informer.

She said during a search operation in August 2019, members from the South African Police Service Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) who were present, confirmed that the types of exhibits found on the farm are similar to those at the scene of a drug lab.

The exhibits were taken to the SAPS Pretoria FSL for chemical analysis, and 25 kg of methamphetamine was found in some of the exhibits. Based on the evidence found on site, the state alleges that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Tigerkloof Farm was an instrument of an offence listed in Schedule 1 of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act — the manufacture, supply, and possession of drugs and drug-dealing activity.

On the execution of the search warrant, Ramkisson-Kara said it was impossible to determine who was responsible for the manufacturing of the drugs, therefore, none of the persons found at Tigerkloof Farm were charged with any criminal offence.

State advocate Nazreena Sayed obtained the forfeiture order, she said.

She said the farm will remain in the custody of the curator, who will be responsible for the sale.

Ramkisson-Kara said the monies will be deposited into the criminal assets recovery account (Cara), for use in law enforcement and crime-fighting initiatives.