Time for SA to get serious about moving away from coal

By Zama Myeza

South Africa is one of the most energy-intensive economies in the world, with around 90% of its electricity generated using coal as a primary resource.

This is according to a Greenpeace article that was released earlier this year.

Since the Kimberly diamond fields began receiving coal from the Vereeniging area in 1880, coal has traditionally dominated South Africa’s energy supply industry.

The later Witwatersrand gold finds and the expanding rail network increased demand for coal.

Coal was increasingly employed as South Africa became a global mining power to produce steam, compressed air, and ultimately electricity.

The principal energy requirements for power generation, petrochemical manufacture, steel production, as well as a variety of other industries, including brick manufacturing, cement production, and lime calcining, are all met by coal in modern times.

According to Eskom, at the moment, coal supplies 72,1% of our nation’s basic energy requirements.

Due to the relative scarcity of acceptable coal-alternative energy sources, this is unlikely to change considerably during the next ten years.

South Africa is the fifth-largest coal producer in the world, generating 224 million loads of marketable coal on average yearly thus making the country the third-largest exporter of coal with 25% of our production going elsewhere.

Siphesihle Mvundla, who is the energy democracy campaigner, at groundWork said that there is a continued use of coal for electricity generation in South Africa and this has vast potential consequences.

The use of coal has to this day led to the demise of numerous people in the Highveld particularly, the increased prevalence of respiratory diseases as well as irreparable harm to the natural environment and continued water and air pollution.

According to the South African coal sector, more than 90% of the country’s electricity, approximately 30% of the liquid fuel, and about 70% of its total energy needs are produced from coal.

The long-term effects of using coal are already in evidence on the Mpumalanga Highveld, where the health burden is borne by the poor living in the shadow of power plants and coal mines.

“They suffer from respiratory diseases such as asthma, are too sick to work in good jobs, and their children are raised with genetic defects that keep them trapped in poverty. It is a cycle of despair for these communities,” said Yegeshni Moodley, the climate and energy justice campaign manager at groundWork.

Greenpeace, which is a growing movement of people acting in protection of the environment, has started a petition to end the energy crisis.

The petition aims to urge the president of the country and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to fast-track a shift to renewable energy by committing to add 13 600 megawatts of renewable energy to our grid by the end of 2023.

According to Greenpeace, the president needs to commit to removing any and all red tape from bidding processes for renewable IPPs, remove any and all red tape preventing municipalities from buying renewable energy directly from IPPs, ensure that determinations (authorisation from the minister of DMRE) for renewable IPPs are issued faster, which will speed up the implementation of projects, remove all grid connection costs for renewable IPPs, and remove all barriers to rooftop solar.