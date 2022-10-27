Tongaat water treatment plant ready to supply water again

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The construction work of the oThongathi water treatment plant, north of Durban, has been completed ahead of schedule and is being commissioned.

This was revealed by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda during a media briefing held at the oThongathi Treatment Plant yesterday. The plant was damaged during the April floods, leaving many residents without water.

Kaunda said, as of today, the municipality will embark on the eagerly anticipated stage of re-commissioning the plant which will see residents receiving water from their taps.

He said the city is also going to use the commissioning period until November to fill on-site reservoirs with treated water.

This will include testing the quality of water to ensure that it meets all safety requirements, said Kaunda.

He said the Hambanathi reservoir will be supplied with potable water first, thereafter Emona reservoir,Metcalf reservoir, Belvedere reservoir, Tongaat South, and the Mamba Ridge-Jan Ross-Burbreeze system.

“We appeal to all residents that when they start to receive water from their taps, they first boil the drinking water for the first few days.

“This is just a precautionary measure since the pipelines were not in use for an extended period,” he said.

Kaunda said while water and sanitation infrastructure had been damaged during the floods, vandalism has been at the centre of the failure of some wastewater pump stations.

“To date, 33 of our pump stations have been vandalised. This has resulted in the pollution of our rivers and beaches. However, progress is being made as our teams work to repair infrastructure and prevent the overflowing of sewage.”

Kaunda said in the south of Durban, the municipality is finalising repairs of the two pump stations which are affecting Amanzimtoti Beach.

He said that the contractor is currently on site, with the work expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

He said the city had also commenced with repairs to the Ohlange sewage pump station in the north which is responsible for the contamination of uMhlanga beach.

While the pumps are being repaired, he said, work has also commenced in replacing sewer lines along the Ohlange River that were washed away during the floods.

He assured residents that the municipality’s team of experts is constantly monitoring water to ensure that it is safe for consumption and in line with international standards. Kaunda said the municipality is also concerned with the increased theft at their Sizakala and Human Capital Centres of Excellence service centres.