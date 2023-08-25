Businessman Toshan Panday’s fraud case pre-trial date confirmed

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban High Court has postponed businessman Toshan Panday’s case to November 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

Panday and eight others are alleged to have defrauded the police of over R 47 million in irregular tender procedures relating to the 2010 Soccer World Cup accommodation for KZN SAPS members.

The accused appeared before court on Friday. Panday’s legal team was expected to present his application to compel the state to provide further particulars in the matter.

The NPA Investigating Directorate said in a press statement that the application to compel has been set down for hearing on October 23.

“In April 2023, the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted a restraint order by the court to the value of R47.3 million against the assets of Panday and his wife, provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mmamonnye Ngobeni and others others, in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act,” said NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.