Tourism in KZN reports a welcome increase during 2022 festive season

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) said it is pleased that 520 000 domestic tourists and 51 000 international tourists visited KwaZulu-Natal for the 2022 festive period, providing a R2,4 billion injection into the provincial economy.

These figures were announced recently in a report by Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma.

The report revealed that KZN’s occupancy rate from December 26, 2022, to January 1, 2023, soared to an average of 81% across the province against an early forecast for an average provincial occupancy rate of 69% at the peak of the holiday season.

Tourism KZN chief executive says districts beat festive season expectations

TKZN acting chief executive, Nhlanhla Khumalo, said, “It is pleasing that the province’s districts beat festive season expectations as this indicates that holidaymakers took time to explore other experiences offered across the region.

The closure of some Durban beaches due to the pollution saw TKZN implement a strong summer season media campaign, telling holidaymakers that only some of eThekwini’s beaches were closed, and that KZN has 600 km of coastline with many beaches, including blue flag beaches on the South and North coasts.

Moreover, the province has an array of other excellent tourist destinations, from the Drakensberg to big-five safaris.

Khumalo added that the sharp increase in occupancy in the week from Christmas to New Year, particularly in the northern and southern KZN districts, suggested that their message hit home.



The opening of popular beaches during December and Umhlanga Beach on December 23 may also have encouraged last-minute holiday bookings.

According to Khumalo, South Africa’s fastest growing hotel group, Anew Hotel, which has accommodation in Kokstad, Newcastle, Hilton as well as on the coast, said it experienced an 80% plus festive season, which was a far better performance than 2021 and slightly better than 2019.

Moreover, 90% of the tourists were domestic, as people clearly wanted to “just get away”.

It was also reported that there was an improvement in international tour groups coming to experience KZN’s big-five safaris.

Comparison to 2019

However, this was not at 2019 levels.



In line with South African Tourism, we are using 2019 as a base line, however, a lot has changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, including travel patterns and available accommodation and length of stay.

Khumalo said, post Covid-19, they have noticed that the holiday season was a lot shorter, starting on December 16, 2022, peaking over the week from Christmas to New Year, and then dropping sharply in the first two weeks of January 2023, to 40% and 15%, respectively, as holidaymakers then headed home.

It must be noted that the province’s festive season figures reflect performance for the December period only and bode well for the final tally when the summer season draws to a close at the end of March.

Over the next two months we will welcome visitors for the popular Midmar Mile on February 11 and the Dusi Canoe marathon from February 16 to 18, and an array of business tourism events.

We are also confident that we will achieve our projected economic impact for the summer season of R4,1 billion, based on a projected final occupancy rate of 70% by the end of the financial year.