‘Tourism key to boosting KZN economy’

By Londiwe Xulu

Government is lobbying and bidding to host national and international events part of efforts to stimulate tourism.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, said on Tuesday that government made a strategic decision to use tourism to stimulate the rural and township economy.

He was talking at the Ugu Leisure and Sports Centre, where he met with mayors and senior officials across all spheres of government and entities under the provincial tourism investment committee.

He said the meeting was to assess progress in relation to investments in socioeconomic infrastructure in various municipalities across KZN.

He added that the agenda was structured to enhance interventions aimed at turning around the situation.

Our view is that local government is where tourism happens, and this is why local government is best placed to create a memorable experience for tourists.

He said they will also do destination marketing and activations in various parts of the province.

“Our aim is to ensure that KZN is among the top tourist destinations. To achieve this, all municipalities must play a role.

“We must maximise the considerable job-creating potential of the tourism sector. And we must pride ourselves on a responsible, sustainable and transforming sector,” said Duma.

The MEC said one of the objectives of local government is to promote social and economic development.

“We have reminded each other of the developmental duties of municipalities.”

Duma said this section states that a municipality must structure and manage its administration, budgeting and planning processes to give priority to the basic needs of the community, and to promote the social and economic development of the community.

He added that the tourism sector is a national priority sector with enormous potential to promote economic development, thus requiring municipalities to promote it and support it.

I am confident that we will use this session as an opportunity to explore ways of both harnessing the potential of tourism to transform the lives of people, and to seek effective ways of achieving positive transformation in the sector itself.

“Each one of us has a special role to play in making this national aspiration a reality. In one way or another, we have a direct impact on the future of tourism,” said Duma.