Tourism KZN helps Ride4Hope cyclists to make memorable KZN experiences

By Zama Myeza

Some 85 cyclists from across the country have embarked on a ride into KwaZulu-Natal to raise money for charity.

The second leg of the four-day, 550 km ride was set to end in Newcastle on Thursday.

The ride, which started at the historic Vilakazi Street in Soweto, will end at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick.

The cyclists want to spread a message of hope along the route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | Howick cycling star (87) over the moon

This morning, they were headed towards Ladysmith on a 120 km route.

On Saturday morning, the riders will set out for the final 104 km ride to the Nelson Mandela Capture site in Howick.

Tourism KwaZulu-Natal (TKZN) has been a key partner for this course. Together with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and its Legacy Ride4Hope, they launched the initiative in 2018.

It has provided an opportunity to promote KwaZulu-Natal to high LSM sports enthusiasts participating from across the country.

“Sports tourism is important for KZN, and by working with our tourism trade partners to provide accommodation for the riders we are encouraging groups of like-minded people to travel to the province together,” said Pinky Radebe, TKZN’s head of PR and communications.

It is also appropriate that the Legacy Ride4Hope cycle event takes place during Tourism Month and that this year, the theme revolves around eco-tourism for the benefit of communities, the environment and future prosperity.

From the start to the end, the cyclists visit charitable causes with donations from sponsors for priority projects that benefit communities.

ALSO READ | Cycling gains popularity in Pietermaritzburg suburbs