Tourism sector expecting a bumper season after two years of lockdowns

Lethiwe Makhanya

The tourism sector is hoping for an excellent festive season, having been hit hard by Covid-19 in the past two years.

With only one month left before the festive season starts, tourism sectors across the province say they are done with preparations and are ready to accommodate both domestic and international tourists.

Previous Tourism Challenges in Msunduzi

Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg tourism board chairperson Lwazi Nsele said they started preparations by first looking at the tourism challenges the city faced.

One of the issues that we had to look at is the safety of tourist attractions and the cleanliness across the city.

Nsele said tourism is very important for the city because it is also an opportunity to attract potential investors.

Umngeni tourism chairperson JP Prinsloo said they have been hard at work to finalise the festive season calendar for locals, visitors and guests to uMngeni this festive season.

He said they worked in partnership with local tourism establishments and businesses, and they are set to host a magical festive season.

Various magical activities, Instagramable adventures and memorable experiences are being curated by uMngeni Tourism. Locals, visitors and guests will remember the uMngeni festive season well into 2023.

He said the official festive season calendar will kick off in the first week of December.

Prinsloo also revealed that bookings are steadily increasing.

“Locals, visitors and tourists can list places to visit on the brand new uMngeni Tourism website that will be launched on November 1.”

Umngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas said preparations for the festive season started a few weeks ago.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini spokesperson confirmed that Durban is ready for tourists, after preparations that included a focus on security and cleanliness.