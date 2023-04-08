Tourist in critical condition after fall at Howick Falls

By Nosipho Gumede

A tourist was left in a critical condition after falling at the Howick Falls on Thursday.

Midlands EMS Advanced life support paramedics and local authorities were on scene.

ALSO READ | KZN premier to lead Easter weekend road safety campaign

According to Midlands EMS advanced life support, paramedics spokesperson, Roland Robertson, his team was called out just before 2pm for a tourist that had fallen.

Upon arrival, we found that the man was in critical condition and required urgent advanced life support treatment.

Robertson added that the man was from India and he might have slipped on the steps at the top of the viewing point, when he fell and hit his head.

ALSO READ | KZN man survives after jumping off from Howick Falls

“His head was cut open. Once the man was stabilised, he was then transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Robertson.

Robertson said the exact cause of the incident is unknown and is under investigation by local authorities.