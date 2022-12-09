Town Hill roads to be fully open during Christmas shutdown period

Witness Reporter

The northbound and southbound carriageways on the N3 in Town Hill will be fully opened during the Christmas shutdown period, the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has announced.

Thabiso Dladla, Sanral’s eastern region project manager, said work on both carriageways of the N3 in Town Hill has progressed well in the last few months.

“However, the recent rains have hampered progress on some of the work which will have to be finalised in February 2023,” said Dladla.

The outstanding work includes:

Middle and fast lane repairs to the northbound carriageway.

The construction of the gabion retaining wall on the northbound carriageway.

Construction of the side drains on the northbound carriageway.

Reconstruction of the side drain in the median on the southbound carriageway.

Construction of the additional stacking lanes at Hilton and at the arrestor bed on the southbound carriageway.

Sanral went on to wish all motorists a safe festive season and urged them to abide by all the regulations on the road.