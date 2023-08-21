Townhill road repairs in Pietermaritzburg draw flak

By Abraham Kalloor

Residents, councillors and community leaders are voicing their frustrations over the predicted upheaval when the N3 Townhill stretch is resurfaced.

But, there is still no clarity on exactly when the two-month-long repair will happen.

The stretch of road, which was recently repaired, must be resurfaced as the material used is not performing as it should be and under the weight of the trucks it has been found that ripples are forming on the road.

Residents, councillors and community leaders are concerned over the traffic build-up, the use of residential routes by trucks and the Townhill stretch becoming a deathtrap once again.

ALSO READ | Sanral says N3 roadworks near Townhill to be complete by December

South African National Roads Agency Limited’s (Sanral) Eastern Region Manager Thabiso Dladla said the areas to be resurfaced will be finalised once all the investigations are completed.

He said almost everywhere that stone mastic asphalt (SMA) was used will need to be resurfaced.

The cost of the resurfacing will be determined after all investigations.

Dladla said the duration of the resurfacing is estimated to be two months long.

Two lanes will be kept open in both carriageways while the resurfacing is undertaken in the one lane. This will allow for traffic flow. The duration of resurfacing is expected to last for two months barring bad weather.

Chairperson of the Townhill Community Policing Forum James Martin said they are already prepared to address heavy duty vehicles which may detour into residential areas during traffic jams.

ALSO READ | Stray truck tyre kills construction worker on the N3

“We are about to install cameras along the N3 from the area of the arrestor bed till the area near Liberty Midlands Mall and this is due to an increased number of thieves who walk along the N3 and are entering residents’ properties. This will also assist in monitoring motorists’ behaviour along the way. We already have traffic diversion cones to assist with trucks and heavy-duty vehicles that will try to avoid the N3 during the resurfacing.

“We will support Sanral, the local municipal traffic inspectorate, the national traffic inspectorate, all stakeholders and the community to ensure the resurfacing process goes well. We also won’t be passive bystanders and will assist where we can. We are also urging the community and motorists to follow the rules during the resurfacing,” said Martin.

Resident and community activist Julie Mahomed said there will be more pressure placed on Old Howick Road, which is already in an appalling state, during the resurfacing of the N3 Townhill stretch as many trucks will use (Old Howick Road) for diversion.

The road is already in a state of deterioration. People are always swerving to avoid the potholes. I fear that the residents or those who walk on the road to get to work may be knocked over by how much motorists have to swerve to avoid those potholes.

“With that, there are the unkempt verges, so at times there is nowhere for the residents to even walk. The road is not maintained and neither is it built to withstand the weight of trucks. Why isn’t something being done for Old Howick Road? The temporary repairs don’t last as the stones are washed away after a few rains.

ALSO READ | Horror truck crash

“Montgomery Road has also just been repaired but what will happen to those repairs once these trucks start using Old Howick Road again? What was the reason for repairs being done if the number of trucks increase during the resurfacing?

The resurfacing is happening because it was not done properly in the first place. There is so much that happens when the trucks use Old Howick Road and the residents have to deal with it. We have civilians who go out and try to stop these trucks from using the residential area. Where are those who are responsible for doing this?

A Hilton resident who asked not to be named said that it is a total disaster and the taxpayers are the ones who have to bear the brunt over the use of substandard material.

“It’s like everything is happening again. On a good day it takes us so long to get to Pietermaritzburg without traffic or accidents. ….Now the innocent people have to face the consequences [of the repairs]. By the time another contractor is appointed who knows how long this will take,” said the resident.

Ward 25 DA Councillor Reggie Khanyile said he was disappointed to learn that following the almost R500million construction at the N3 from Peter Brown to Sanctuary Road there will be a resurfacing of the road.

“This is due to inferior quality of the material used on the surface that started to collapse and ripple when heavy vehicles run on it. I met with Sanral RTI and uMngeni Traffic. Msunduzi Traffic did not attend the meeting.

ALSO READ | Chaos after N3 truck accident

“I made it very clear that we need to know what the consequences are for those who underperformed subsequently causing so much wasteful expenditure,” said Khanyile.