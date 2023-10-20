Traditional healer killed in Intapuka, KZN

By Witness Reporter

A Traditional Healer was gunned down in Intapuka, near Ndwedwe, on Thursday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, Prem Balram, the man was walking on an unpaved road near his home on Thursday evening when he was gunned down.

“Residents in the area contacted Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) for assistance at approximately 6.24 pm. Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival discovered a large crowd gathered at the scene,” said Balram

ALSO READ | Two elderly people shot dead in Westville

He added that the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a witness, two occupants of a white VW Polo stopped and opened fire on the deceased. The critically injured male fled into a bush in an attempt to conceal himself. His attackers thereafter sped off in an unknown direction. The deceased resided approximately 200 metres from the scene of the shooting,” said Balram READ MORE Little to show for R4 million given to Msunduzi to upgrade informal trading facilities

The motive for the murder is unknown at this time.