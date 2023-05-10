Traditional print watches showcased at Africa’s Travel Indaba

By Nosipho Gumede

Lunga Ntuli from KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal showcased his hand-crafted watches to an international audience at the 44th annual Africa Travel Indaba at the Durban ICC.

Speaking to The Witness, Ntuli, who owns LN Watches, said he started this brand in 2016 because he wanted to communicate the message of love to people and also add to his range of books that speak about love.

Like many other local businesses, Ntuli was also affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but said things are slowly picking up.

ALSO READ | Tourism identified at KZN’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan

He said his team consists of 10 women who do the craft and beadwork and four people who assemble the watches and everything else.

“Our watches range between R500 and R700.”

LN Watches incorporates the traditional element of a Zulu love letter from the different bead designs to the different colours and what they symbolise.

According to Ntuli, all the watches hold a different meaning to them.

“All the colours on the watches are inspired by the Zulu love letter.

“Red symbolizes love, black symbolises re-birth and the majority of our watches have it, it strengthens everything.

“We also have white which symbolises purity, yellow which symbolises wealth and then we have green which stands for contentment so all the watches have a different meaning behind it,” said Ntuli.

ALSO READ | Africa’s Travel Indaba kicks off in Durban

Speaking on the opportunity to showcase at Africa’s Travel Indaba, he said showcasing at Africa’s Travel Indaba is great because it also exposes the brand to the international market.

He added that they do several other markets like the Travel Indaba and they have also done London fashion week and Seychelles fashion week.