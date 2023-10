By Nompilo Kunene

Motorists are warned of major traffic delays on the N3 following at least two accidents on both directions of the freeway near Ashburton on Thursday morning.

TrafficSA urged motorists to avoid the N3 or to use alternative routes as the lanes heading towards Durban before and after the Ashburton interchange, and the lanes heading to Pietermaritzburg after the Ashburton interchange are closed.

KZN – N3 Highway: #TruckCrash scenes x 2 – ROAD CLOSED both directions south of Pietermaritzburg pic.twitter.com/qZIUzbXZ81— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) October 12, 2023

CAUTION N3 CLOSED DUE TO MULTIPLE CRASHES

-Eastbound (To Durban) before Ashburton I/C and after Ashburton I/C.

-Westbound (To PMB) after ashburton I/C.

Expect heavy delays. pic.twitter.com/KKvykaMk2Y October 12, 2023

*This is a developing story