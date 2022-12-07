Traffic cop dies after being hit by a bakkie during roadblock

Londiwe Xulu

A KwaDukuza Municipality traffic officer died after being hit by a bakkie during a roadblock on Tuesday.

The bakkie collided with an oncoming car between KwaDukuza CBD and Darnall on Tuesday.

A statement released by the municipality on Wednesday said the Assistant Superintendent, Colin Sibusiso Poh Zulu, died on Tuesday from his injuries.

Colin Sibusiso Poh Zulu. Photo: Supplied

According to the statement, Zulu and his team had gone to execute a roadblock operation to inspect the validity of vehicle licence discs and driver’s licenses at this site which became an accident site within minutes of the team’s arrival.

“Zulu has been a valued member of the KwaDukuza team since September 1, 1994, when he joined the then Borough of Dolphin Coast, and was a true embodiment of a determined worker given his track record within the organisation.”

The municipality said Zulu had risen from Protection Officer in the Traffic Department in 1994 to Protection Officer Grade III in 1996 and Assistant Superintendent: Traffic in 2011.