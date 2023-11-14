Traffic cop sentenced for soliciting bribe

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Ermelo Regional Court has sentenced a Mpumalanga traffic officer to 12 months’ imprisonment or a R4000 fine for taking a R200 bribe from undercover anti-corruption agents.

According to a media release by Simon Zwane, the chief communications officer from the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the arrest came as part of an undercover operation.

“G. M Hleza was arrested after soliciting a R200 bribe from an agent during Project Arrive Alive on January 22, 2020,” said Zwane.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi traffic cop granted bail in bribery case

Zwane added that two undercover agents testified during his trial and the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that Hleza was guilty on all charges.

Hleza later pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to a R4000 fine or 12 months’ imprisonment, he is further sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for 5 years should he not be convicted of the same crime during this period,” said the statement. READ MORE Off-duty cop shot dead in Pietermaritzburg

He added that Hleza was also subjected to a disciplinary hearing.

“A disciplinary hearing found him guilty and terminated his employment. He took the matter to arbitration but failed to have the decision of the disciplinary committee overturned,” said Zwane.

Law enforcement were also warned that anti-corruption teams will be out in full force during the festive season.

ALSO READ | Police allegedly taking bribes

“Bribery, corruption, and other unlawful activities do not only tarnish the image of our traffic law enforcement fraternity, it leads to devastating consequences, including the loss of life,” said Zwane.

Residents are urged to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or by WhatsApp on 083 293 7989.