Traffic restrictions on N3 to begin on Tuesday

Witness Reporter

There will be reconstruction work on the N3 from Sanctuary Road to Link Road which will result in the restriction of traffic to a single lane on the southbound carriageway from Tuesday.

This is according to the South African National Roads Agency’s (Sanral) eastern region project manager, Thabiso Dladla.

Dladla said this work will result in the road being reduced to only one lane at night. He added the work will be undertaken between 7.30 pm and 4 am daily for about three weeks.

Motorists travelling to Durban can take the Cedara turn-off and drive along the R103 to join the N3 at the Armitage Road on-ramp.

The alternate route is to be used by light motor vehicles only during this period. All vehicles above eight tons may not use the R103 and will have to allow extra time for the delays.

“Sanral wishes to apologise to the motoring public for any inconvenience caused during the road closure. We appeal to road users to plan their trips accordingly.

“Motorists are warned that the repairs could result in an uneven surface and are asked to adhere to all the speed restrictions when approaching and travelling through the construction site,” said Dladla