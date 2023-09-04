Transnet employees lack tools of trade

By Chris Ndaliso

The declining availability of straddle carriers at Transnet’s Durban Container Terminal (DCT) Pier 2 is proving to be a challenge for the parastatal.

The entity’s DCT manager, Lulamile Mtetweni, on Monday said operations continued at the DCT Pier 2 despite the declining availability of straddle carriers over the past three weeks.

ALSO READ | Transnet strike is at its end as Untu members return to work

Mtetweni said the current challenges were due mainly to the unavailability of critical spares. As an interim measure, while awaiting the new fleet, TPT is exploring leasing from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), even if the equipment is second-hand.

“To address the equipment challenges at the terminal on a more sustainable basis, TPT is approaching the market to solicit bids from OEMs for the supply of spares across all its terminals over a seven-year period.

“With the open tender due to close in September 2023, the awarding is planned for October 2023, and DCT Pier 2 is one of the beneficiaries. Bidders are expected to submit proposals stipulating among others, demand and supply timelines on spares for the existing fleet across all the company’s 16 sea-cargo terminals”.

Our supply chain management team is busy with sourcing straddle carriers and ship to shore cranes for leasing between now and the next 12 months when DCT Pier 2 takes delivery of its new fleet.

He added that new acquisitions included four ship-to-shore cranes, 35 straddle carriers and 63 haulers.

“Last month, Transnet concluded the selection of an equity partner to develop and upgrade DCT Pier 2. The Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Inc. will be part of a 25-year joint venture with TPT, aimed at improving the logistics associated with servicing South Africa and stimulating exports and imports regionally,” he said.

ALSO READ | Effects of Transnet strike over wages set to worsen economy

The Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 forms part of a network of 19 Transnet Port Terminals (TPT). TPT is South Africa’s leading terminal operator responsible for loading and off-loading cargo aboard vessels calling the seven South African ports.

Boasting a staff complement of over 9 000 across 16 sea-cargo terminals and three inland terminals, TPT’s operations target four major market sectors namely the automotive, containers, bulk and break bulk.

Current plans are focused on geographic expansion, service innovation and diversification aided by competitive approaches hinted at by the fourth industrial revolution, Mtetweni said.