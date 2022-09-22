Transport minister reveals how truck driver drove into oncoming traffic

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The truck driver involved in the horror crash that killed 20 people in Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, allegedly drove in the oncoming traffic lane for over 1,2 kilometres.

This was revealed by the minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, who released a report on last week’s collision in which a truck and bakkie collided on the N2 in the Godlwayo area.

The bakkie was transporting 18 primary school pupils aged between five and 13, as well as a teacher and the bakkie driver, all of whom died at the scene.

Earlier this week, the truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court facing 20 charges of culpable homicide.

Presenting the report, Mbalula said the incident could have been avoided.

According to Mbalula, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) investigated the crash. Mbalula said the report found that Siyaya allegedly overtook multiple vehicles across a solid white line forcing drivers to swerve out of the way.

The driver never made any attempt to return to his correct lane but continued driving against oncoming traffic, putting the lives of other motorists at risk. This is a result of the driver of the articulated truck overtaking multiple vehicles, where this action was prohibited by no overtaking lines, dangerously and unlawfully placing the lives of the occupants of the oncoming vehicles at risk.

The report concluded that Siyaya’s error was the root cause of the road crash, said Mbalula. He said the driver’s action of overtaking vehicles for approximately 1,2 kilometres before the area of impact, was extremely reckless.

Furthermore, Mbalula said it was extremely dangerous for the passengers on the back of the bakkie.

Regulation 250 of the National Road Traffic Act of 1996, which came into effect on May 11, 2017, prohibits the transportation of schoolchildren or any other person in the goods compartment of a motor vehicle for reward.

Mbalula said the contents of the report will be brought to the attention of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) for their consideration.

As part of our efforts to make our roads safer, we are putting in place several measures to reinforce current interventions.

As part of the law enforcement under the RTMC, Mbalula said there will be block patrols in the form of compulsory stops for trucks at certain intervals to ensure speed reduction and considerate driving towards other road users.

Mbalula said through the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral), they have a planned project which will provide additional capacity on the road where the incident occurred by widening the existing roadway, bridges, and culverts. He said the estimated cost of the project is R2,5 billion.

Mbalula said they have identified several risks for unsafe driving conditions on the N2 which include high travelling speeds, heavy truck traffic, limited passing opportunities resulting in driver frustration, and unsafe access onto the N2.

He said engineering solutions that Sanral will implement include widening the road to two lanes per direction, which will reduce platooning of vehicles behind slow truck traffic.

He said the law enforcement and engineering solutions will be further reinforced by accelerated interventions to realise the targeted movement of 10% of freight currently being transported by road to rail.

He said they are working with Transnet in giving this matter practical expression.

Several innovative solutions are being considered that will expedite the migration of cargo from road to rail in several corridors. This remains a critical part of our strategy to arrest the carnage on our roads decisively.

KZN DA leader, Francois Rodgers, MPL said while they welcomed the interventions, the lawlessness of heavy-duty vehicle drivers on the roads was a province-wide crisis.

Rodgers said KZN’s roads have become busier and more dangerous — a situation compounded by an ongoing lack of law enforcement and road maintenance on the province’s busiest transport networks.