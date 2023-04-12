Transport minister visits N3 crash site

By Chris Ndaliso

More than 80% of fatalities in road accidents are caused by the human factor, transport minister Sindisiwe Makhunga said on Tuesday.

Makhunga was addressing the media at the scene of Monday’s horror accident on the N3, which claimed the lives of six people near the Hilton off-ramp.

Before visiting the scene, Makhunga visited some of the injured in Netcare St Anne’s Hospital and had planned to visit others in their respective hospitals.

“Six people lost their lives and sadly, three of those are from one family. We visited some at Netcare. They are recuperating while others are waiting to go into theatre.

“We always emphasise that the human factor causes 80% of our accidents on our roads. Then of course [in some cases] there’ll be engineering that’ll be the state of the roads, potholes etc. There will also be environmental factors that will include weather,” said Makhunga.

Makhunga would not be persuaded to speculate on the cause of the accident.

“It is still early to have details on this accident because it is under investigation. I just don’t want us to suggest that this accident was caused by a truck.”

We meet with the trucking companies and they assure us that they do inspections on their vehicles before they undertake trips. Let’s allow the investigation to take its course.

She said it was not clear at this stage where the three family members were headed to.

Mechanical crash investigator for the transport department Warrant Officer Mark Spencer told the delegates on the scene that there were multiple accidents that occurred concurrently at different parts of that stretch of highway, which then created a major pile-up.

Spencer said in the first accident, the truck driver had stopped to warn other motorists of an accident further up the road.

He said the situation spiralled out of control leading to the other accidents. The matter will be investigated before details are made public, he said.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) chief executive advocate Makhosini Msibi said the N3, N2 and N1 were the best roads in the country, and that more often than not, accidents are caused by human behaviour.

“We have 82 roads that are [classified as] the most dangerous around the country, but these three national roads are not among them.

“We attend to these roads to look into their state whenever there are accidents. I can tell you that 46% of accidents are caused by jay-walking pedestrians, while 24% are caused by drivers. 14% of these are caused by passenger behaviour,” said Msibi.

A load shifting and spill services company worked for the better part of on Tuesday clearing debris and oil from the accident scene.