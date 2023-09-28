Transport Month: How to avoid hijackings

By Akheel Sewsunker

With October being Transport Month, a security company has offered advice for motorists to keep safe due to the high rate of hijackings.

Wahl Bartmann, Group CEO of the Fidelity Services Group said, “October is Transport Month, a period to renew our focus on all matters relating to transport. It is an ideal opportunity to make sure we are properly prepared and that we know exactly what to do and what not to do during a hijacking, if this should happen to us or our loved ones,” he said.

ALSO READ | Pensioners robbed in overturned vehicle in Verulam, KZN

Bartmann also offered tips on how people can avoid hijackings.

“Turn your radio off, put your phone down, tell the kids to be quiet and concentrate on your surroundings as you drive. Report anything suspicious to your security provider or the SAPS immediately,” he said,

ALSO READ | Two shot in Glenwood, Durban

Bartmann added that when involved in a hijacking, the key thing is not to aggravate the hijackers

“The first and golden rule is not to antagonise the hijackers. You need to show them you are not a threat. Lift up your arms to show you have no weapon and will surrender. Use your left arm to undo your seatbelt and put your car in neutral.

“Do not turn off your car and get out slowly. Try and angle your body sideways so you are not facing a firearm head-on. Also remember to protect your head with your arms and avoid direct eye contact with the hijackers but try to take in what they are wearing, the sound of their voices, and any other unique identifying features that could help police later. Most importantly, try to remain calm,” he said.

Bartmann also added that the technology and tracking devices in cars are essential to recovery.

“You should ask yourself if this is still the best and most effective product for your needs. In the same way that you would upgrade your cellphone, you should consider maybe switching to a new and better tracking product,” he said.

ALSO READ | Two linked to Richard’s Bay shooting killed in police shootout

“Your vehicle tracking system can literally mean the difference between life and death… recent advances in GPS technology have made geospatial information far more accurate and accessible than before,” said Bartmann,

He said that knowing exactly where you are means accident alerts can be received in real time in situations where every second counts.