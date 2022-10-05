Transport month launches in October

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has appealed to truck drivers to obey the rules of the road, especially in the vicinity of the Peter Brown interchange in Pietermaritzburg.

The department said this would help reduce the crashes on the road, which result in many people being killed every year.

The appeal was made by the KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, on Tuesday during the provincial launch of October Transport Month.

During the launch, Hlomuka also led a multi-disciplinary enforcement exercise focusing on heavy vehicles and public transport, before he spoke to truck drivers at the Mooi River Truck Stop.

ALSO READ | Truck on fire on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg

Speaking to the media, Hlomuka said that as a province, they are aware that several accidents have occurred on the Peter Brown interchange this year.

On Sunday, there was a total road closure following an oil spill, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and road delays for most of the day.

It was reported that a tanker overturned in the morning, leading to the oil spill. Hlomuka said they have now increased the number of traffic officers on the road to improve the security and safety of road users.

We need to work with everyone, not only the drivers, but the communities as well. I have been receiving complaints from people in Pietermaritzburg since Saturday, where they complain about a sharp increase in crashes on the N3 corridor. We are working with all the security agencies to try to arrest all those who are not complying with the rules of the road

He said that from 6 pm on Monday until Tuesday morning, they stopped about 537 trucks on the N3, and 47 of them were fined as they were not in compliance with the law. He said out of all the trucks stopped, 106 truck drivers were foreign nationals.

Hlomuka said their documents were checked and they were found to be in the country legally and were eligible to operate the vehicles.

ALSO READ | Four killed in N2 crash in KZN

The MEC said during Transport Month, there will be ongoing roadblocks and regular stops which will be conducted by various departments.

The launch comes as the province is still reeling from the devastating Pongola truck accident that claimed 20 lives last month, including 18 children aged between five and 12, and two adults.

The truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, faces 20 charges of culpable homicide and a case of negligent driving, in connection with the accident on September 16 where a truck collided with a bakkie transporting primary school pupils.

ALSO READ | DA calls for law changes to curb accidents in KZN

Siyaya has abandoned his bail application and is due back in court on October 25. Furthermore, Hlomuka said he has engaged with Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, who has committed to engage with Transnet to have some goods, such as coal, moved from freight to rail.

Hlomuka said they will be meeting with Mbalula on Thursday and Friday to discuss the moving of some goods to the railway.