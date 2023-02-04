Trending sip and paint sessions taking the city by storm

Chanel George

Sip and paint is the new social trend that’s taking the city’s social events calendars by storm.

The activity, as its name suggests, involves sipping on wine, or your favourite alternative beverage, while letting your creative juices flow and socialising around the table with friends and other like-minded individuals.

The concept has fast turned into a social event that local artists, psychologists and eateries have cottoned onto and now offer as a fun, relaxing weekend entertainment option.

Weekend Witness spoke to artists and psychology experts, who shared the many benefits of this new social trend, which among other things helps boost confidence levels, foster art appreciation, promote socialisation and improve one’s emotions.

While art and artists were previously regarded as elitist or only reserved for those who had a natural talent, thanks to the sip and paint concept, with a glass of wine in one hand and a paint brush in the other, surrounded by friends, anyone can reap the many benefits that this artistic expression offers.

According to psychologist Busisiwe Mzandolo, who hosts her own sip and paint sessions, the focus is not on the artwork itself, or the pressure to produce a masterpiece; it’s more about the experience of painting “in the moment” and expressing your emotions through colours and shapes.

Painting while sipping on wine allows you to relax and let go, giving you more freedom with every stroke of the brush, and allowing for more creativity to flow.

“This gives you more appreciation for art. There is plenty of time to socialise with friends during the session or to get to know people you have never met.

“Experts have discovered the therapeutic benefits of art such as relieving various psychological ailments such as stress, depression and anxiety.

“Most sip and paint sessions have an artist who is qualified to guide and instruct and allow people to express themselves. The minute you hold that brush, it becomes a therapeutic personal space where you are in your mind and reflecting on yourself and what you love. This always allows you to express what you feel in colour,” said Mzandolo.

Quraisha Baig is a clinical psychologist from Inside Art, which uses art as an expressive medium for the psychotherapy process.

Inside Art uses different mediums to promote an understanding of one’s inner landscapes and find ways to express processes that words sometimes cannot capture.

Baig, who has hosted many sip and paint events at Rosehurst in Pietermaritzburg, said evidence has shown there are many benefits to the brain from art.

Art uses various neural systems which are responsible for a variety of functions and benefits, enhancing communication, fine motor skills, creativity and improved memory.

Many artists around Pietermaritzburg and the Midlands have partnered with eateries, such as Rosehurst, Essence Cafe and High Gate Wine Estate and other spots in the Midlands to host regular successful sip and paint sessions over the past year.