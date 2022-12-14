Treverton College pupil joins Matrics in Antarctica progamme

Witness Reporter

Treverton College’s grade 11 pupil, Kai Broom, has been chosen as one of the pupils joining the Matrics in Antarctica programme with pioneering explorer Riaan Manser.

Broom is one of the five pupils from different schools in the country that won.

According to a statement released by Riaan Manser, the students will spend their time learning about the Antarctic, exploring its beauty, hiking, taking part in science experiments, participating in a litter cleaning initiative and more.

The winners will fly out of Cape Town International Airport on an ALCI allusion cargo plane and land six and a half hours later on the block of ice that Antarctica is. Hosted at Novolazarevskaya, the pupils’ home for the next six days.

This years Matrics in Antarctica programme was open to all 2022 Grade 11 and matric students in South Africa.

Speaking about the programme, Manser said Matrics in Antarctica is on a unique mission to not only drive awareness around the effects of climate change, but to actually instill a willingness by role players to deliver concrete results.

“This is why it is so important to get the youth, the future leaders of tomorrow, excited about conservation but also understand that action on their part is what will guarantee a preserved earth,” said Manser.