Trial for alleged unrest instigator Bonginkosi Khanyile set for December

Khethukuthula Xulu

The trial date of alleged July 2021 unrest looting instigator and former #FeesMustFall student activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, has been set to start in December and continue in January and February 2024.

Khanyile faces a string of charges related to the July 2021 looting, including a charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

His matter will be heard from December 11 to 14, and January 22 to February 3, 2024.

In September last year, Khanyile changed his legal team which delayed the trial.

Others found to have been involved in the looting will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in March and May.

The criminal trial against the “Woolworths looter”, Mbuso Moloi, was set down for trial from March 27 to 31, while the court appearances for 70 others who face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, will resume on May 12.

All those out on bail, warning or by order of the court, cannot post any information regarding the case on social media.