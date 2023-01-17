Tribal council member shot dead at his home near Impendle, KZN

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Impendle police officers have launched a murder investigation after a 69-year-old man was shot dead at his home.

According to reports, Qalokunye Zuma from KwaNovuka, about 80 km southwest of Pietermaritzburg, was at home playing a concertina when he was attacked by unknown suspects on Saturday at around 5 pm.

It is further alleged that the suspects parked outside Zuma’s house and a few seconds later gunshots were heard.

After killing Zuma, the suspects reportedly went back to their car and fled the scene. Zuma, who was also part of the tribal council, sustained a gunshot wound to his lower chest.

He was rushed to the nearest clinic but was declared dead on arrival.

Impendle Ward 4 community policing forum chairperson Jerry Dlamini said it is very concerning to have criminals entering homes and killing people in broad daylight.

“The situation is getting bad. The safety of community members is at stake. We don’t feel safe at all. Crime is high, even in rural areas. We feel as if authorities have neglected our area. We don’t have enough vans to ensure that we have police visibility in our area,” said Dlamini.

He added that this is not the first incident to occur in the area.

“Unfortunately, in the first incident, the suspects were said to have been released due to lack of evidence. The police also say that it is not their fault as the suspects get released at court. Our justice system needs to be revised,” he added.

Ward 4 councillor Wonder Dlamini called Zuma’s death a huge loss, not only for his family but for the whole community.

“[Zuma] played a huge role as an active member of the community. We want the law to take its course. Zuma’s killers must be found,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini appealed to community members to be more tolerant towards each others. “We view such murders as cruelty. How can you kill a person in the comfort of their home?” he asked.

“Homes need to be a place where one feels safe. It breaks our hearts that one can be attacked while [in one’s safe haven]. We need to put a stop [to these crimes] that cause residents to live in fear for their safety,” he added.

KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said it is very worrying that criminals continue to target senior citizens.

We would like to send out heartfelt condolences to the family after losing a senior citizen. The department will send a team of social workers to provide psychosocial support to the family

Memela also called on residents who might have witnessed any events leading up to the murder to share the information with the police. Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigation and no one has been arrested as yet

“The motive is still unknown. It is disturbing to see murders continue to occur. The police will work around the clock to curb this crime. This will only be achieved by working with the community,” he said.