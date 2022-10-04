Tributes pour in after Comrades Marathon legend dies

Witness Reporter

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and several sports personalities have paid tribute to trailblazer Sam Tshabalala, who died on Sunday aged 65.

Tshabalala was the first black man to win the Comrades Marathon, when in 1989 he finished in a time of 5 hours, 35 minutes and 51 seconds.

He reportedly collapsed at his home in Zamdela, Sasolburg, on Sunday and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

The cause of death was still uncertified at the time of publication on Monday.

The CMA said that Tshabalala’s historic victory inspired many black runners and despite his success, he was admired for his humility and kindness through the years.

“Many future winners have attributed their passion for running to Sam, especially when faced with the adversity of a horrific car accident in 1991, that left him in months of recovery and with extensive injuries,” said the CMA in a statement.

Undaunted, Sam would return to run a sub 6 hour, 30 minute race in 1992.

Throughout his Comrades career, Sam managed to attain 13 finishes, with one gold and a staggering 12 silver medals, all the result of his hard work, dedication and commitment to giving it his very best.

For his milestone achievement and massive and indelible contribution to the sport of ultra-distance running, the Comrades Marathon Association awarded Sam the prestigious Platinum Medal Award in 1998.

With the introduction of the official Comrades Winners Jacket in 2016, the CMA presented Mr Tshabalala with a retrospective jacket in 2019, for his legendary 1989 performance.

Tshabalala is survived by his wife Julia, four sons and three daughters.

Tshabalala’s 1989 runner-up Willie Mtolo said: “Sam was at Comrades in 2019 and it was really good to catch up with him after many years.

He was a very good person. We ran a great race in 1989 and remained very good friends since then.

We had a lot to talk about every time we met.

I know that he was involved in assisting youngsters in his village with their running.

That was Sam for you — helpful, encouraging, motivating and a true inspiration.

I will always remember him.

Former CMA chairperson Mervyn Williams said: “It was my privilege, as chairman of the CMA, to welcome Sam over the finish line on that memorable day in 1989.

Sam was indeed a gracious winner and fully deserved all the accolades he earned as the first ‘black man’ to win the Comrades Marathon.

May he rest in peace and my sincere condolences to his family. and friends.

The president of KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, Steve Mkasi, said, “I was away in Uganda when I first heard of Sam winning the 1989 Comrades Marathon.