Tributes pour in after death of pioneer of SA retail sector Raymond Ackerman

By Akheel Sewsunker

Tributes on Thursday flooded in following the death of Raymond Ackerman, a pioneer of the South African retail business sector, at the age of 92.

Ackerman was the founder of the national brand Pick n Pay.

According to the statement released on behalf of Pick n Pay, Ackerman was born in Cape Town in 1931 and was the son of Ackerman’s clothing company founder, Gus Ackerman.

Ackerman attended Diocesan College and the University of Cape Town (UCT). At UCT, Ackerman studied and completed his bachelor of commerce and learnt about the dangers of monopolistic practices and cartels.

According to the statement, in 1951, Ackerman joined the Ackerman retail group as a trainee manager.

When the group was bought by Greatermans, he accepted a position in Johannesburg, where he convinced the company to invest in modern supermarkets. In 1955, he was put in charge of launching the Checkers supermarkets.

The statement added that in 1966, he was made managing director of 85 Checkers stores. He and Checkers subsequently parted ways. This began his venture into what would become the successful Pick n Pay franchise. With his severance pay, a bank loan and inheritance, Ackerman managed to procure four stores in Cape Town.

But the economic and business front was not the only front that Ackerman fought on. He was an adversary of racial discrimination and acted against apartheid policy where he could.

The statement also outlines Ackerman’s fight for equality.

In 1969, Ackerman moved to promote black employees to managerial positions and as the government moved to get rid of black people from the cities, Pick n Pay devised schemes to find homes for lower paid employees.

Ackerman also played pivotal roles at the end of apartheid, meeting with then president FW de Klerk, telling him that Mandela should be released and that the apartheid regime should be abolished.

Ackerman met with Mandela on multiple occasions, sparking a strong friendship between the two of them.

During his lifetime, Ackerman was awarded many achievements and in 2010, he retired from the board of Pick n Pay, along with his wife, who both became honorary life presidents.

He leaves behind his wife, Wendy, his children Garth, Kathy, Suzanne and Jonathan, and his 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Pick n Pay paid tribute to their founder and pioneer on Thursday morning.

Raymond Ackerman was a man of the people, never too busy or too proud to make time for others. He remained humble throughout his life and passionate about building a more just future for South Africa.

He was an enduring optimist about South Africa’s future, and his passing leaves a great void for us all. He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Professor Thuli Madonsela posted on X, saying Ackerman “leaves behind a rich legacy of transformative leadership”.

John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA, said Ackerman was “a true democrat and a proud South African whose commitment to our country’s growth and development is well documented in the success of the Pick n Pay franchise.”

Mmusi Maimane said, “South Africa has lost a giant with the passing of Raymond Ackerman. His impact on retail and his contribution to the South African economy will never be forgotten”.