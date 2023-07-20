Tributes pour in for murdered KZN media photographer

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Seasoned KwaZulu-Natal photographer Bongani Mbatha has been lauded for his great talent and kind heart.

This as the shocking news of his brutal murder spread throughout the day.

Mpumalanga police in Durban said a murder case was being investigated following an incident that occurred at Woodyglen Area in Hammarsdale on Tuesday evening.

“A 51-year-old man’s body was found inside a backroom with multiple gunshot wounds. It is alleged that two men were seen running away from the scene and the victim was declared dead on scene,” said KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Tributes

Media colleagues went onto social media to share their shock, as well as memories of the Independent Media photographer’s sterling character.

Independent Media editorial executive and former editor of Isolezwe and Sunday Tribune Mazwi Xaba said the death of Mbatha was a great loss not only for the company but for journalism as a whole.

Bongani was a kind, talented and gentle soul.

“We are still trying to understand this.” “This is a huge loss not only for us, he was an experienced photographer who was always where the action was,” said Xaba.

King Misuzulu conveys his condolences

The Zulu king praised Mbatha for the amazing moments he was able to capture of royal events.

The royal house spokesperson, Prince Africa Zulu said Mbatha will be remembered for his extraordinary talent, which enabled him to capture the reburial of Queen Thomozile Jezangani Ndwandwe, the mother of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2011.

“We recall that Mbatha went on to capture and documented the unveiling of the tombstone of the grandmother of the Zulu King in 2017. He was one of the leading photographers during the unveiling of the Cato Manor Museum, which includes the grave of Queen Thomozile.”

“The unveiling marked the completion of the first phase of a park that will ultimately include a hotel and restaurants. Fast forward to 2022, Mbatha captured the reigning King Misuzulu KaZwelithini paying his respect to his late grandmother Queen Thomozile Jezangani Ndwandwe.”

“On behalf of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, we pray to God Almighty to grant the family strength during this difficult period,” said Prince Africa Zulu.

He said the king’s office was currently exploring ways and means of documenting previous and current Zulu heritage content.

We, therefore, salute Mr Mbatha for his sterling work over the years in terms of visual presentation of the activities of the late King and the reigning King.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to investigate the callous murder of Mbatha.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the party remained worried about the brutal nature of crime which has become the biggest threat to the human rights of citizens of this province.

“It cannot be correct that more and more citizens feel unsafe in their homes where they should be secured and comfortable.”

We are calling on law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system to investigate this murder and many others.

“Our prayers are with the family, friends and his colleagues at Independent Media. And we send our deepest condolences,” he said.