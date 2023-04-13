Tributes pour in for Northdale men who died in car crash

By Akheel Sewsunker

There has been an outpouring of tributes from the Northdale community for two prominent men who were killed in a car crash on Friday.

Condolences and tributes have been pouring in on social media for Suvag Maharaj (32) and Nizaam Moosa (37), who are closely linked to two well-known businesses in Northdale.

The two friends were driving on Chota Motala Road flyover towards the N3 when the accident occurred.

Maharaj and Moosa were remembered by the community as car enthusiasts, who both had a passion for helping people.

Friends and customers

Maharaj, who ran Maney’s Garage, was described by customers and close friends as having a “big heart”.

“Everyone was sad and had completely unique memories of him. The greatest part was to see how utterly diverse the people who came to pay their respects were,” said Muzhar Hoorzuk, a close friend of Maharaj.

Speaking of the loss of his friend, Hoorzuk said he had lost a part of himself.

So much of our lives were spent together on a daily basis.

His passion for cars saw him having a car collection “most enthusiasts were envious of”, Hoorzuk said.

Cars were his biggest and greatest passion. He was extremely proud of his cars. Many were featured in magazines and many photoshoots were done. People from all over knew him and spoke of him, but the majority of them never even met him. That’s the kind of impact he had on people.

Another of Maharaj’s friends, Kimmera Beharie, described Maharaj as a person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

It is difficult to find words to describe him, given that he was so many things to so many people. It’s not often that one single individual is able to hold that much [weight] in so many lives and still add value to others at the same time.

Moosa, who worked at Ideals Face Bricks, was loved by his colleagues and remembered as a diligent worker and great salesman. He left behind a wife and children.

His younger sister, Saffiya Moosa, said his family was devastated.

My family is heartbroken; we are trying to be there for each other and to give support to his wife and kids.

Saffiya described Moosa as a positive person.

“He was bubbly, energetic and always ready to try something new. When he entered the room, it was like the room came alive. He would crack jokes with everyone.

Ideals Face Bricks owner, Sikander Moosa, who is also Moosa’s cousin, said his death has left a huge void.

He will be greatly missed. Moosa worked here for 15 years. He was always on time, a good salesperson. He was someone you could always rely on. We will miss him. He was well known by all the customers and he took a lot of interest in what he did.

Zuber Moosa said it felt like he had lost a brother.

“Moosa always helped and went above and beyond. We feel his loss greatly.