Tributes pour in for PMB attorney killed in crash

Londiwe Xulu

Well-known Pietermaritzburg lawyer John Wills (66) was confirmed as the motorbike driver who died in the accident on the M41 in Umhlanga, Durban, on Tuesday, in which more than 40 vehicles were involved.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, a runaway tipper truck collided with the vehicles during the morning traffic, leaving multiple people, including a pregnant woman, injured.

The truck driver, Siyabonga Nhlalayethu Zulu (22), appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver, following an accident.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for ‘gentle giant’ Attorney Comfort Ngidi

Condolences started pouring in on Wednesday for Wills.

Wills’ career

Wills began his career as a human rights lawyer and represented a number of political leaders, including former president Nelson Mandela.

He also worked with many former KZN premiers, from Dr Zweli Mkhize to Sihle Zikalala.

In 2010, Wills was appointed by Mkhize as a special advisor to the premier. During this time he investigated corruption in different government departments.

He was also appointed as a provincial ombudsman while he continued as a special advisor.

At the time of his death, Wills had gone back to practising law.

Co-worker

Sibu Zulu, who had worked with him for years, said Wills was a politically conscious, brave and ethical person who fought the apartheid system as a lawyer even during difficult times.

John represented various prominent leaders who we now know in government. One of the fascinating things about him was how he would call all these prominent people in meetings by their first names and how they had high respect and admiration for him because of the work he did.

“He was a key lawyer during elections, especially during the transition where the ANC came into power to make sure that elections were fair. John would go into no-go areas where there would be allegations of election fraud. He would boldly go there to investigate those matters and prepare court papers to challenge those processes,” said Zulu.

ALSO READ | Umhlanga crash to be investigated

In the province, Wills also acted as a judge in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, focusing on criminal appeals.

Wills’ family

His daughter, Natalie Wills, said her father was proud of the country and always fought for the less fortunate.

She added that he was also proud of being the deputy chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission due to his love for the province.

I was born in Zimbabwe because my dad was not allowed to travel back to the country because of the work he was doing for the freedom movement.

“He has always been a great father to us and told us always to do what’s right and ethical. He put his life on the line a lot of times for other people. I would like people to remember him for everything he did for everyone,” she said.

Wills is survived by six children and two grandchildren.

The family said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffery said he had been friends with Wills for over 30 years.

It’s very tragic that he had to pass in a traffic accident involving trucks. He was a caring person who was committed to disadvantaged people and giving them legal representation. He will be sorely missed

A Pietermaritzburg advocate, Dorian Paver, who is also a relative, said: “He contributed a lot to our democracy, fighting for human rights, being involved as a lawyer. We were very fond of him as the family and are very sad about his death.”