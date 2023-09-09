Tributes pour in for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The passing of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) has sent a wave of sadness throughout the country.

His family made the announcement about his death in a statement on Saturday morning.

“In this devastating moment, we thank God Almighty for His faithfulness and grace, knowing with certainty that uMntwana has been embraced by His Lord.”

“He quietly and painlessly stepped into eternity in the early hours of this morning,” read the statement.

ALSO READ | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) has died, obituary

This announcement comes on the same day that thousands of Zulu maidens will be participating in the jovial Reed Dance, Umkhosi Womhlanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was saddened by of Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebss and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation.”

“My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to share uMntwana waKwaPhindangene’s extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party,” said Ramaphosa.

He said announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan.

ALSO READ | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi released from hospital

Since the sad news broke out, political parties and leaders have expressed messages of support and condolences to the Buthelezi family.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen wrote on X: “The DA extends our deep and sincere condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who have lost a dear loved one; to his beloved Inkatha Freedom Party and the Zulu Nation, who have lost a great leader; and indeed to all South Africans, who have lost a founding father.”

ActionSa President Herman Mashable said Buthelezi led the Zulu political kingdom with unimpeachable distinction, conscience, integrity and high emotional intelligence.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Buthelezi Family, the amaZulu Nation, and members of the IFP who have all been bereft by his unfortunate passing.

“ActionSA’s Leadership will be visiting his family to offer our support during this difficult period and will await funeral details so as to be in attendance.”

ALSO READ | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi anticipated to be discharged next week

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa offered condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family on the loss of the Zulu nation’s long-serving traditional Prime Minister, “who gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the King”.

“We also extend our sympathies to the Buthelezi Clan, whom Prince Buthelezi served as Inkosi for seven decades. This loss will be keenly felt by many, both among those who directly benefitted from Prince Buthelezi’s leadership and those who admired his example of servant-heartedness,” he said.