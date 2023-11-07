Tributes pour in for senior Msunduzi legal advisor Kassendren Thaver

By Witness Reporter

One of Msunduzi Municipality’s most experienced legal advisors, Kassendren (Kass) Thaver, died last week after a battle with acute leukaemia.

Thaver (57) was a senior legal advisor in Msunduzi Municipality’s legal division where he served for many years.

He died on Saturday morning.

A social justice activist since his youth, he was actively involved in student politics and later lent his support to the ratepayer movement in the city prior to the first democratic elections.

He was known for his work in the Northdale Ratepayers’ Association and his involvement in the ANC.

Babu Baijoo, retired former speaker of the municipality, said he worked with Thaver from the ’80s in the Orient Heights Ratepayers’ Association and Combined Residents and Ratepayers’ Association.

Kass was very much involved in the ratepayer movement at the time, which included several marches and the organisation of a rates’ boycott against the former apartheid city council. He also assisted in the launch of some of the first branches of the ANC in 1991.

“I met Thaver when he was still in university pursuing a law degree. I remember fondly the yellow Mazda he drove around that seemed to be held together by rust. He was very active then and would help paint banners and posters in my garage,” said Baijoo.

He said Thaver was a skilled attorney, having served articles under Pietermaritzburg lawyer and sports administrator Poobalan (Poobie) Govindasamy, who was recently recognised for his contribution to sport by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (Icas).

Msunduzi mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, also paid tribute to Thaver.

Mr Thaver, popularly and simply referred to as ‘Kass’, was the last of the oldest serving legal advisers within Msunduzi Municipality. During his formative years as a legal practitioner, he was also an activist of note at varsity. Hence, he understood exceptionally the current constitutional and legal matters and challenges.

Thebolla said Thaver’s death is a huge loss to the legal fraternity at large.

“His excellent legal pedigree, sharp acumen, eloquence and gentlemanly disposition and demeanour will be sorely missed,” said Thebolla.

“As we mourn his passing, we honour his life and legacy. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his gentle soul forever rest in peace,” added Thebolla.