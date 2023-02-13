Tributes pour in for slain rapper

Khethukuthula Xulu

The mood was sombre in Florida Road, Durban, over the weekend as fans and supporters of murdered rapper AKA lit candles and laid wreaths outside Wish, the restaurant where he was shot and killed on Friday night.

Kiernan Forbes (35), better known as AKA, was shot dead while exiting a popular Durban restaurant.

He was set to perform at a Durban nightclub called Yugo on Friday night, as part of his birthday celebrations.

Forbes was killed alongside his friend and popular chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

A fan, who was at the crime scene to lay a wreath, said AKA’s music always brought a lot of hope and that he was a positive role model and influencer.

Another fan who was at the crime scene to pray with her family said no one deserved to die how he did.

It is truly sad, and we hope his family finds peace during this period.

KZN police spokesperson

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda said police were investigating two counts of murder following the killing of two men aged 34 and 35 years old.

Information at the police’s disposal at this stage indicates that the men were walking towards their vehicle from a restaurant when they were allegedly approached by two armed suspects who walked up to them from across the street and shot the victims at close range. The suspects are reported to have fled from the scene on foot.

He said both victims were declared dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation and lead to the apprehension of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS app.

The establishment where the incident took place, Wish, remained closed over the weekend. However, management issued a statement extending their condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families.

We are in the process of co-operating with the police and have handed over all surveillance footage from the evening in question. We are awaiting further communication from the police and the investigating officer working on the case.

We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to both the Forbes and Motsoane families, and we will remain closed until further notice.

Security and safety concerns

The management of another restaurant situated next to Wish said there have been many security and safety concerns in the area over the past few years.

The manager, who did not want to be named, said he has been working at the restaurant since 2017, and he has seen the level of crime increase.

He said some patrons call to ask whether they will be safe before making bookings. He added that people have been robbed on many occasions while leaving nightclubs and restaurants in Florida Road.