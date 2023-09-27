Trio slapped with hefty jail sentences for murdering couple

By Witness Reporter

The Mtubatuba High Court has sentenced three men to a combined six terms of life imprisonment after they were found guilty for the double murder of a couple in Mtubatuba, northern KZN.

Philani Mthethwa (22), Velenkosini Gumede (31) and Shabalakhe Mzobe (30) were also condemned to an additional six years behind bars for a guilty verdict on a charge of stealing two firearms.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said on November 21, 2020, Mfaniseni Gumede (57) and his wife, Joyce (59), were at their house at Nkolokotho in Mtubatuba when the three men entered their house through the kitchen door.

“[They] shot the wife who was in the kitchen before proceeding to the lounge where they shot her husband.

“The couple was declared dead at the scene. The cold-blooded criminals then ransacked the bedroom and removed a safe which had two firearms,” said Ngcobo.

She said detectives from KwaMsane police worked around the clock to ensure that justice was served to the family of the murdered couple.

“The three perpetrators were arrested at various locations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province. During the investigation, it was revealed that Velenkosini Gumede was related to the murdered couple.”

Ngcobo said the investigating officer convinced the court to turn down the suspects’ application for bail until the day of the sentencing.

The sentence was handed down on Friday, September 22, 2023.