Tropical Cyclone Freddy might set new record

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) is monitoring whether tropical cyclone Freddy will set a new record as the longest lasting tropical cyclone.

This follows the continuation of cyclone Freddy, as it has not yet dissipated.

According to the statement released by WMO’s Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre La Réunion (Meteo-France), Freddy is now moving away from Madagascar and is expected to intensify as it moves again towards Mozambique.

Speaking on how and when Freddy started, the organisation said Freddy developed off the North Australian Coast and became a named storm on February 6.

It crossed the entire South Indian Ocean and made landfall in Madagascar on February 21 and then in Mozambique on February 24. The storm spent several days tracking over Mozambique and Zimbabwe, bringing heavy rains and flooding. It then looped back towards the Mozambique Channel and picked up energy from the warm waters and moved towards the south-western coast of Madagascar.

Impact of Cyclone Freddy

The organisation added that satellite derived from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that in the last seven days, parts of southern Mozambique has received 500 mm, and in the past month up to 700mm of rainfall which is well above the annual average.

The organisation made reference to an update from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which was released on March 6, which stated that four people have died in Madagascar due to the latest rains, bringing Freddy’s death toll to least 21 people (10 in Mozambique and 11 in Madagascar).

The longest-lasting cyclone

According to NASA, Freddy has set the record for having the highest accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) of any southern hemisphere storm in history. ACE is an index used to measure the total amount of wind energy associated with a tropical cyclone over its lifetime.

WMO added that the current record is held by Hurricane/Typhoon John, which lasted 31 days in 1994.