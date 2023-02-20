Tropical cyclone Freddy unlikely to hit South Africa

Witness Reporter

There are no indications that Tropical cyclone Freddy will hit South Africa.

South African Weather Services (Saws) weather forecaster, Thandiwe Gumede said the cyclone was still very far away and added that they will only have a clear picture of its path in the next few days.

Once it has moved closer or has hit Madagascar, that’s when we’ll be able to determine if it will still move to other areas and hit the Mozambique channel strongly or if it would hit South Africa.

Fierce Tropical Cyclone Freddy was spotted in the eastern Indian Ocean in early February and is now making its way towards the eastern part of Africa.

ALSO READ | Widespread showers and thunderstroms expected in KZN

The Lowvelder quoted Saws saying that as of Sunday Freddy had strengthened to a very intense tropical cyclone category, equivalent to a category 5 hurricane.

It has been predicted that the cyclone will make its first landfall in Madagascar on Tuesday, and is then expected to re-enter the Mozambican Channel, where it is expected to rejuvenate its energy and progress towards the Mozambican coastline.

The second landfall is expected over Mozambique, near the city of Beira, in the early hours of Friday.

Thereafter, Freddy is expected to continue on a north-westerly trajectory towards northern Zimbabwe. In its current projected path, Freddy is highly unlikely to have any major impact on South Africa.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told the Lowvelder that the system is expected to bring light showers to the east of Limpopo on Friday, but that it will not directly affect the province in its projected position.

As Freddy has been classified as an intense tropical cyclone, its current wind speeds are between 166 to 213 km/h. Saws has said it will continue to closely monitor the system, and that regular updates will be provided.

ALSO READ | Six killed in KZN floods, two people still missing

According to Wikipedia, very intense Tropical Cyclone Freddy is expected to become one of only three systems to traverse the entirety of the southern Indian Ocean from east to west.

The others were cyclones Leon–Eline and Hudah in 2000.

The fourth named storm of the 2022-23 Australian region cyclone season, Freddy first developed as a disturbance embedded within the monsoon trough on February 5, while in the Australian region cyclone basin, the storm quickly intensified and reached Category 4 cyclone intensity on February 11, before entering the South-West Indian cyclone basin, where it intensified even further.

ALSO READ | Saws issues more weather warnings for KZN

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre estimated one-minute sustained winds of 270 km/h at Freddy’s peak strength, equivalent to Category 5 strength on the Saffir–Simpson scale. Yesterday, the Météo-France (MFR) upgraded it to a very intense tropical cyclone status, estimated 10-minute winds of 220 km/h.