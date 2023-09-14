Truck ablaze on N3 Durban bound closes road

By Akheel Sewsunker

A truck, which on Thursday morning was on fire on the N3 Durban bound, has caused the road to be closed.

According to Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu, “The flames are too high at the moment so that is why the road is closed. We will need to ascertain the what the load was because it caught alight while the truck was mobile. The fire department is not yet on scene,” she said.

She advised motorists to use the R103 Hammarsdale to avoid the closed road.

ALS Paramedics, who are on scene, said that driver was not injured.

“Around 10AM this morning, ALS paramedics received calls of a truck alight on the N3 Durban bound at the top of Keyridge. On arrival, paramedics found the N3 closed by RTI and the truck trailer was well alight. Paramedics assessed the driver and fortunately he had escaped injury and managed to pull the horse separate from the container,” said ALS paramedics.

They added that the container was still ablaze.

“The container, carrying unknown substance was alight and the Durban fire department is still trying to contain the fire. The N3 south bound towards Durban has been closed until the fire is under control and the recovery has taken place,” said ALS paramedics.

Mngomezulu added that there is no available time frame yet.