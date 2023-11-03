Update: Truck accident leaves one critical

By Estelle Sinkins

A man had his right leg amputated following a truck accident on the N3 between Tweedie and Lion’s River, at around 2.20pm on Friday.

Midlands EMS paramedics were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a heavy motor vehicle.

As can be seen from the image the truck appears to have veered across the road, blocking the southbound carriageway.

Roland Robertson, spokesperson for the ambulance service, said that when they arrived at the scene they found that the passenger in the truck had sustained critical injuries and required an amputation.

He was given advanced life support treatment and placed on a manual ventilator.

The driver, meanwhile, sustained moderate injuries. He also required advanced life support care.

Both patients were transported to hospital for further care.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the authorities.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu said that RTI officers are en route, but are delayed due to the backlog of traffic.